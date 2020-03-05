MANITEX INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01

On March 5, 2020, Manitex International, Inc. issued a press release regarding the planned divestiture of its Sabre Equipment business. The full text of the Press Release is being furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report.

The information under Item 7.01 in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including the exhibits hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section. The information under Item 7.01 in this Current Report on Form 8-K will not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed by the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, unless specifically identified therein as being incorporated by reference. The furnishing of the information under Item 7.01 in this Current Report on Form 8-K is not intended to, and does not, constitute a determination by the Company that the information under Item 7.01 in this Current Report on Form 8-K is complete or that investors should consider this information before making an investment decision with respect to any security of the Company.

(d) Exhibits

99.1    Press release dated March 5, 2020.

About MANITEX INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Manitex International, Inc. is a provider of engineered specialty lifting and loading products. The Company operates in three business segments: the Lifting Equipment segment, the A.S.V., LLC (ASV) segment and the Equipment Distribution segment. Through its Lifting Equipment segment, the Company designs, manufactures and distributes a diverse group of products that serve various functions and are used in a range of industries. In the ASV segment, the Company manufactures a line of compact rubber tracked and skid steer loaders. In the Equipment Distribution segment, the Company markets products used primarily for infrastructure development and commercial construction applications that include road and bridge construction, general contracting, roofing, scrap handling, and sign construction and maintenance. The Company, through its subsidiary Manitex, Inc., markets a line of boom trucks, truck cranes and sign cranes.

