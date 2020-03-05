MANITEX INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01

On March 5, 2020, Manitex International, Inc. issued a press release regarding the planned divestiture of its Sabre Equipment business. The full text of the Press Release is being furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report.

(d) Exhibits