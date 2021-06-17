MADISON TECHNOLOGIES INC. (OTCMKTS:MDEX) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 9.01 of the Original Report to state that the acquisition of the Acquired Stations not constitute the acquisition of a business in accordance with the guidance set forth in Section 11-01(d) of Regulation S-X and therefore financial statements and pro forma financial information are not required under Regulation S-X.. Except as described above, no other information in the Original Filing has been updated and this First Amendment continues to speak as of the date of the Original Filing. Other events occurring after the filing of the Original Filing or other disclosure necessary to reflect subsequent events will be addressed in other reports filed with or furnished to the SEC subsequent to the date of the filing of the Original Filing.

On April 19, 2021, Sovrn Holdings, Inc. (“Sovryn”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Madison Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”) completed the previously announced acquisition of the Acquired Stations (as defined below), to the terms of that certain asset purchase agreement (the “Asset Purchase Agreement”), dated February 17, 2021, by and between Sovryn and NRJ TV II CA OPCO, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (“OpCo”) and NRJ TV III CA License Co., LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (together with OpCo, “Sellers”). At closing, upon the terms and conditions described in the Asset Purchase Agreement, Sovryn acquired the licenses and Federal Communications Commission (“FCC”) authorizations to the KNET-CD and KNLA-CD Class A television stations owned by the Sellers (the “Acquired Stations”), certain tangible personal property, real property, contracts, intangible property, files, claims and prepaid items together with certain assumed liabilities in connection with the Acquired Stations (the “Asset Sale Transaction”). The purchase price for the Asset Sale Transaction consisted of a payment to the Sellers of $10,330,000, subject to certain adjustments, in cash.

The Asset Purchase Agreement (and the foregoing description of the Asset Purchase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby) has been included to provide investors and shareholders with information regarding the terms of the Asset Purchase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby. It is not intended to provide any other factual information about the Company or Sovryn. The representations, warranties and covenants contained in the Asset Purchase Agreement were made only as of specified dates for the purposes of the Asset Purchase Agreement, were solely for the benefit of the parties to the Asset Purchase Agreement and may be subject to qualifications and limitations agreed upon by such parties. In particular, in reviewing the representations, warranties and covenants contained in the Asset Purchase Agreement and discussed in the foregoing description, it is important to bear in mind that such representations, warranties and covenants were negotiated with the principal purpose of allocating risk between the parties, rather than establishing matters as facts. Such representations, warranties and covenants may also be subject to a contractual standard of materiality different from those generally applicable to shareholders and reports and documents filed with the SEC. Investors and shareholders are not third-party beneficiaries under the Asset Purchase Agreement. Accordingly, investors and shareholders should not rely on such representations, warranties and covenants as characterizations of the actual state of facts or circumstances described therein. Information concerning the subject matter of such representations, warranties and covenants may change after the date of the Asset Purchase Agreement, which subsequent information may or may not be fully reflected in the parties’ public disclosures.

The foregoing description of the Asset Purchase Agreement does not purport to be a complete description of the rights and obligations of the parties thereunder and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of such agreement, a copy of which is attached hereto.

(a) Financial Statements of Businesses Acquired.

The Company has determined that the Asset Sale Transaction does not constitute the acquisition of a business in accordance with the guidance set forth in Section 11-01(d) of Regulation S-X and therefore financial statements and unaudited combined pro forma financial statements are not required under Regulation S-X.

(b) Pro Forma Financial Information.

(c) Shell Company Transactions.

Not applicable.

(d) Exhibits.

2.1* Asset Purchase Agreement, dated February 17, 2021, by and between Sovryn Holdings, Inc., NJR TV III CA OPCO, LLC and NRJ TV III CA LICENSE CO., LLC (filed as exhibit 2.1 to the Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 23, 2021 and incorporated herein by reference)

*Portions of this exhibit have been omitted to Rule 601(b)(2) of Regulation S-K. The omitted information is not material and would likely cause competitive harm to the registrant if publicly disclosed.



About MADISON TECHNOLOGIES INC. (OTCMKTS:MDEX)

Madison Technologies Inc. is a shell company. The Company is a development-stage technology company, which is engaged in the acquisition and development of technology. The Company, through its subsidiary, Scout Resources, Inc., conducts Canadian exploration activities.