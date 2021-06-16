CVD EQUIPMENT CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CVV) Files An 8-K Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement

About CVD EQUIPMENT CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CVV)

CVD Equipment Corporation designs and manufactures equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications. The Company operates through two divisions: CVD/First Nano and Stainless Design Concepts (SDC). The Company’s CVD/First Nano division supplies chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development and manufacturing of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, light emitting diodes (LEDs), carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells and a number of other industrial applications. The Company’s SDC division designs and manufactures purity gas and chemical delivery control systems for semiconductor fabrication processes, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and other industrial applications. Its products include chemical vapor deposition, rapid thermal processing (RTP), annealing and diffusion furnaces, purity gas and liquid control systems, and quartz-ware.