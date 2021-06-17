SEC Filings Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEMKT:LEU) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On June 16, 2021, Centrus Energy Corp. (the “Company”) entered into a Fourth Amendment to the Section 382 Rights Agreement (the “Fourth Amendment”), which amends the Section 382 Rights Agreement, dated as of April 6, 2016 (the “Rights Agreement”), by and among the Company and Computershare Trust Company, N.A. and Computershare Inc., as rights agent, as previously amended by (i) the First Amendment to the Section 382 Rights Agreement dated as of February 14, 2017 (the “First Amendment”), (ii) the Second Amendment to the Section 382 Rights Agreement dated as of April 3, 2019 (the “Second Amendment”), and (iii) the Third Amendment to the Section 382 Rights Agreement dated as of April 13, 2020 (the “Third Amendment”). The Fourth Amendment was approved by the Board of Directors of the Company on March 18, 2021, and approved by the Company’s stockholders at the Company’s annual meeting of the stockholders held on June 16, 2021.

The Fourth Amendment extends the Final Expiration Date (as defined in the Rights Agreement) from June 30, 2021 to June 30, 2023.

The Fourth Amendment was not adopted as a result of, or in response to, any effort to acquire control of the Company. The Fourth Amendment has been adopted in order to preserve for the Company’s stockholders the long-term value of the Company’s net operating loss carry-forwards for United States federal income tax purposes and other tax benefits.

The foregoing description does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Rights Agreement, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in a Current Report on Form 8-K on April 7, 2016, the First Amendment, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in a Current Report on Form 8-K on January 5, 2017, the Second Amendment, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in a Current Report on Form 8-K on April 4, 2019, the Third Amendment, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in a Current Report on Form 8-K on April 14, 2020, and the Fourth Amendment, a copy of which is attached as Exhibit 4.1 hereto and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 3.03 Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders.

The information set forth in Item 1.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated into this Item 3.03 by reference.

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

The Company held its 2021 annual meeting of stockholders on June 16, 2021. As of April 19, 2021, the meeting’s record date, there were 12,918,602 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock outstanding, each entitled to one vote. Approximately 79.8 percent of those shares were represented at the annual meeting.

At the annual meeting, the Company’s stockholders voted on five proposals and cast their votes as described below. The proposals are described in detail in the Company’s proxy statement.

Proposal 1

The Company’s stockholders elected eight directors (listed below) to hold office until the next annual meeting of stockholders and until his or her successor is elected and has qualified. There were no abstentions. The number of votes cast for or withheld and the broker non-votes were as follows: