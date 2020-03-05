Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On March 4, 2020, Luxfer Holdings PLC (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its earnings for the fourth quarter and year-ended 2019 and a conference call in connection therewith. A copy of the release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press Release dated March 4, 2020

EX-99.1 2 q419pressrelease1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit Luxfer Holdings PLC Announces 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial ResultsFourth Quarter 2019 Summary(based on year-over-year comparisons unless otherwise noted)•Net sales of $99.5 million decreased 10.3%,…To view the full exhibit click

About Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings PLC is a holding company. The Company is a global materials technology company specializing in the design, manufacture and supply of materials, components and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection and specialty end-markets. Its segments include Elektron division and Gas Cylinders division. The Elektron Division focuses on specialty materials based on magnesium, zirconium and rare earths. The Gas Cylinders Division manufactures and markets specialized products using aluminum, magnesium, carbon composites and steel. The Company sells its products through the brands, such as Magnesium Elektron, MEL Chemicals, Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform. The Company focuses on areas, including chemical and metallurgical properties of aluminum, magnesium, zirconium, rare earths and carbon composites. It has over 20 manufacturing plants in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, France, Germany, the Czech Republic and China.