Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

On February 28, 2020, Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company”) promoted Mark Jacobson from his role of Senior Vice President, Operations to the role of Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Jacobson, age 36, has served as the Company’s Senior Vice President, Operations since September 2017 and has been a member of the Company since April 2014. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Jacobson was Director of Corporate Development at Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., where his responsibilities covered corporate operations, investor relations, public relations, and intellectual property. Mr. Jacobson began his career in healthcare communications at Publicis Healthcare Communications Group. Mr. Jacobson earned a Master of Arts in Biotechnology from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Iowa State University.

There are no family relationships between Mr. Jacobson and any of the Company’s directors, executive officers, or persons nominated or chosen by the Company to become a director or executive officer.

Mr. Jacobson will receive a base salary of $375,000 per year, effective as of January 1, 2020, and will continue to be eligible for equity awards under the Company’s 2015 Omnibus Incentive Compensation Plan. Mr. Jacobson did not receive any equity awards in connection with his promotion.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, including pain. It operates in the business of developing novel therapies for the management of CNS disorders segment. Its product candidate, AXS-02 (disodium zoledronate tetrahydrate), is an oral, targeted, non opioid therapeutic for chronic pain. It is developing AXS 02 for the treatment of pain in over three conditions, such as complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS); knee osteoarthritis (OA) associated with bone marrow lesions (BMLs), and chronic low back pain (CLBP), associated with type I, or mixed type I and type II Modic changes (MCs). Its product candidate, AXS 05, is a fixed dose combination of dextromethorphan (DM) and bupropion. It is developing AXS 05 for the treatment of over two conditions, such as treatment resistant depression (TRD), and agitation in patients with Alzheimer’s disease (AD).