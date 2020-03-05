DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES INC. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

ITEM 5.07 SUBMISSION OF MATTERS TO A VOTE OF SECURITY HOLDERS.

Story continues below

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (the \”Company\”) held its Annual General Meeting (the \”Meeting\”) of stockholders of the Company (the \”Stockholders\”) on February 28, 2020. At the Meeting, the Stockholders voted on the following two proposals and cast their votes as described below.

Proposal One

The individuals listed below were elected as members of the Board of Directors, each to hold office until the next Annual General Meeting of stockholders or until their respective successors have been elected or qualified.

Proposal Two

Proposal two was a management proposal to ratify the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the Company\’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2020. This proposal was approved.

Proposal Three

Proposal three was a management proposal to hold an advisory vote on the frequency of future advisory votes on the named executive officer compensation. This proposal was approved.

Proposal Four

Proposal four was a management proposal to hold an advisory vote to approve the named executive officer compensation. This proposal was approved.

About DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES INC. (OTCMKTS:DSNY)

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc. develops and markets services that enable the secure distribution of digital media content over the Internet. The Company’s services are based around security, watermarking and instant play streaming media technologies. The Company’s products and services include Clipstream Online Video Platform (OVP), Clipstream Online Video Platform and Play MPE. The Clipstream Online Video Platform is a self-service system for encoding, hosting and reporting on video playback, which can be embedded in third-party Websites or e-mails. With the JavaScript codec approach, the Company offers various features, such as security, interactivity and proofing of content. Play MPE is a digital delivery service for moving broadcast audio, video, images, promotional information and other digital content securely through the Internet.