AUDIOEYE, INC. (OTCMKTS:AEYE) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On July 17, 2020, the Board of Directors appointed Marc Lehmann a director. Mr. Lehmann has also been appointed a member of the Audit Committee. There was no arrangement or understanding between Mr. Lehmann and any other person to which Mr. Lehmann was selected as a director. There has not been any transaction, since January 1, 2019, or any currently proposed transaction, in which AudioEye, Inc. was or is to be a participant and in which Mr. Lehmann had or will have a direct or indirect material interest. Compensation arrangements have not yet been determined.

Mr. Lehmann currently manages Flamingo Drive Partners, LLC and related entities. In this capacity, Mr. Lehmann invests in many start-up, growing businesses and publicly traded stocks. In addition, Flamingo Drive owns and operates real estate, primarily in South Florida.

Mr. Lehmann currently is a member of two public-company boards, Green Growth Brands, Inc., and Stable Road Acquisition Corp.

Prior to launching Flamingo Drive Partners LLC, Mr. Lehmann was the General Partner at Riverloft Capital Management, from 2011 to 2016. Mr. Lehmann was a Partner and Director of Research at JANA Partners, a hedge fund from 2002 to 2010. Prior to JANA, he was an analyst at Appaloosa Management from 1999 to 2002. During the majority of Mr. Lehmann’s career, he has been employed by or a partner in investment firms focused on public-market investments and deep research on special situations. Mr. Lehmann regularly had roles on creditor committees in order to help distressed businesses restructure.

Prior to Appaloosa, Mr. Lehmann completed his Master of Business Administration at The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Mr. Lehmann also worked at SAC Capital and began his career in investment research as an analyst at Morgan Stanley and Lehman Brothers.

Mr. Lehmann has a Bachelor of Science in Finance and International Business from New York University, where he was awarded the NYU President’s Service Award for Community Service for founding the largest community service organization at NYU.

On July 15, 2020, Alexandre Zyngier resigned as a director.



