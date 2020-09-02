SEC Filings Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

Forbearance Agreement Extension

As previously disclosed, on July 31, 2020, Lonestar Resources US Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “Company”), and certain of its subsidiaries, entered into a forbearance agreement (the “Forbearance Agreement”) with certain holders of its outstanding 11.25% senior notes due 2023 (the “Notes”) and any additional holder of Notes that becomes a party thereto in accordance with the terms thereof (collectively, the “Forbearing Holders”).

On August 21, 2020, the Forbearing Holders agreed to extend the Forbearance Agreement to the earlier of September 11, 2020 and the execution of a global restructuring support agreement.

Amendment No. 2 to the Forbearance Agreement, Fourteenth Amendment, and Borrowing Base Agreement

As previously disclosed, on July 2, 2020, the Company and certain of its subsidiaries entered into a Forbearance Agreement, Fourteenth Amendment, and Borrowing Base Agreement with Citibank, N.A., as administrative agent, and the lenders party thereto (as amended, the “Credit Facility Forbearance Agreement”) with respect to the Company’s senior secured credit facility (as amended, supplemented or modified from time to time, the “Credit Facility”).

On August 21, 2020, the Company and certain of its subsidiaries entered into a second amendment (the “Amendment No. 2”) with respect to the Credit Facility Forbearance Agreement with the administrative agent and the lenders under the Credit Facility (the “Lenders”), to which the Lenders agreed to extend the stated term of the Credit Facility Forbearance Agreement until September 11, 2020.

The above description of the terms of the Amendment No. 2 does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by the full text of the Amendment No. 2, which is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 10.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

