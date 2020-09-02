Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events



About Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN)

Story continues below

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company. The Company holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License (MJL), comprising approximately 99,000 acres. The MJL is onshore, south and west of the Sea of Galilee. The Company has drilled approximately four exploratory wells. The Company has not generated any revenues.