LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Story continues below

On April 1, 2020, the Board of Directors of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (the “Fund”) amended and restated in its entirety the bylaws of the Fund (the “Second Amended and Restated Bylaws”) to include a new Article II, Section 3(b) that clarifies the process for holding a meeting of stockholders of the Fund solely by means of remote communication. The Second Amended and Restated Bylaws were deemed effective April 1, 2020. The new Article II, Section 3(b) of the Second Amended and Restated Bylaws is attached hereto as an Exhibit and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

EXHIBIT INDEX

The following exhibits are filed herewith:

LMP CAPITAL & INCOME FUND INC. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 d892929dex991.htm EX-99.1 EX-99.1 Exhibit 99.1 The bylaws of the Fund are hereby amended and restated to include the following as Article II,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is total return with an emphasis on income. The Fund invests in a range of equity and fixed-income securities of both the United States and foreign issuers. The Fund invests in various sectors, such as consumer discretionary; consumer staples; energy; financials, such as capital markets and real estate investment trusts; healthcare, such as pharmaceuticals; industrials, such as aerospace and defense, and transportation infrastructure; information technology (IT), such as communications equipment, IT services, and semiconductors and semiconductor equipment; materials, such as paper and forest products; telecommunication services, such as diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services, and utilities, such as electric utilities and multi-utilities. Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC is its investment manager.