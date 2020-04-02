EXACTUS, INC. (OTCMKTS:EXDI) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement
Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.
On March 28, 2020, Exactus, Inc. (the “Company”) amended its Supply and Distribution Agreement with HTO Holdings Inc. (“Hemptown”), which it had initially entered into on February 4, 2020 and disclosed with the SEC in its Current Report on Form 8-K/A dated March 17, 2020 (the “Supply Agreement”).Ceed2Med, LLC, the Company’s largest stockholder, is also a significant investor in Hemptown and is party to a distribution agreement with the Company. Under the Supply Agreement, the Company agreed to purchase and sell Hemptown’s Cannabigerol (CBG) and Cannabidiol (CBD) products, including top flower, biomass and extracts.
to the amendment, the Company agreed to also (i) aid Hemptown’s management with product compliance requirements, (ii) participate in discussions related to Hemptown’s 2020 farming, harvesting and processing plans as well as joint supply scenarios, (iii) interact with Hemptown’s ingredient and manufacturing divisions to facilitate development of documents for selected SKUs to service the white label market, and (iv) aid Hemptown’s CEO in overseeing the entire supply chainto establish best practices in quality and compliance and lower costs. In addition, Hemptown agrees to pay the Company $3,500 a month in consulting fees.
About EXACTUS, INC. (OTCMKTS:EXDI)
Exactus, Inc. (Exactus), formerly Spiral Energy Tech, Inc., is a life science company. The Company will develop and commercialize Point-of-Care (POC) diagnostics for measuring proteolytic enzymes in the blood based on a detection platform. The Company’s primary business focus will be the development and commercialization of the FibriLyzer and related technology licensed by Exactus. The Company’s products will employ a disposable test biosensor strip combined with a portable hand held detection unit that provides a result in approximately 30 seconds. The Company intends to file to gain regulatory approval and launch its products in the United States and Europe.
