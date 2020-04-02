SEC Filings EXACTUS, INC. (OTCMKTS:EXDI) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On March 28, 2020, Exactus, Inc. (the “Company”) amended its Supply and Distribution Agreement with HTO Holdings Inc. (“Hemptown”), which it had initially entered into on February 4, 2020 and disclosed with the SEC in its Current Report on Form 8-K/A dated March 17, 2020 (the “Supply Agreement”).Ceed2Med, LLC, the Company’s largest stockholder, is also a significant investor in Hemptown and is party to a distribution agreement with the Company. Under the Supply Agreement, the Company agreed to purchase and sell Hemptown’s Cannabigerol (CBG) and Cannabidiol (CBD) products, including top flower, biomass and extracts.

to the amendment, the Company agreed to also (i) aid Hemptown’s management with product compliance requirements, (ii) participate in discussions related to Hemptown’s 2020 farming, harvesting and processing plans as well as joint supply scenarios, (iii) interact with Hemptown’s ingredient and manufacturing divisions to facilitate development of documents for selected SKUs to service the white label market, and (iv) aid Hemptown’s CEO in overseeing the entire supply chainto establish best practices in quality and compliance and lower costs. In addition, Hemptown agrees to pay the Company $3,500 a month in consulting fees.