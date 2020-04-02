SEC Filings GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. (NYSE:GBL) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. (NYSE:GBL) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02.

The following information is furnished to Item 2.02, \”Results of Operations and Financial Condition.\”

On April 2, 2020, GAMCO Investors, Inc. (\”GAMCO\”) announced its preliminary results of operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the related press release is being filed as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference in its entirety.

The information furnished under Item 2.02, including the exhibit attached hereto, is not deemed \”filed\” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document to the Securities Act of 1933, except as otherwise expressly stated in such filing.

(d) Exhibits