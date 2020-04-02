GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. (NYSE:GBL) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02.

The following information is furnished to Item 2.02, \”Results of Operations and Financial Condition.\”
On April 2, 2020, GAMCO Investors, Inc. (\”GAMCO\”) announced its preliminary results of operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the related press release is being filed as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference in its entirety.
The information furnished under Item 2.02, including the exhibit attached hereto, is not deemed \”filed\” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document to the Securities Act of 1933, except as otherwise expressly stated in such filing.

About GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. (NYSE:GBL)

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (GBL) is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides investment advisory services to open and closed-end funds, institutional and private wealth management (PWM) investors in the United States. The Company operates in the segment of investment advisory and asset management business. The Company manages assets and invests in the United States and international securities through various investment styles. GAMCO Asset Management Inc. (Institutional and Private Wealth Management) and Gabelli Funds, LLC (Funds) are registered investment advisers. G.distributors, LLC (G.distributors) acts as an underwriter and distributor of its open-end funds. Its assets under management (AUM) are organized into three groups: Institutional and Private Wealth Management; Open and Closed-End Funds, and SICAV. The Company provides advisory services to a fund under the GAMCO brand, the GAMCO International SICAV (the SICAV).

