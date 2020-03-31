LM FUNDING AMERICA, INC. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Files An 8-K Material Impairments

Item 2.06 Material Impairments

Story continues below

The Company will report that, for the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company assessed the goodwill attached to the purchase of IIU, Inc. in light of the sale in January 2020 of that entity to Craven House Capital North America for approximately $3.6 million. As such, the Company determined that goodwill was negatively impacted by the sale and reduced goodwill by $1.65 million.

Item 3.01. Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Standard; Transfer of Listing

On March 27, 2020, LM Funding America, Inc. (the “Company”) received a notification letter from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) stating that the Company has not regained compliance with Nasdaq Continued Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which requires the Company’s listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share (the “Minimum Bid Price Rule”). Additionally, on January 3, 2020, the Company received a deficiency letter from Nasdaq, indicating that it was in violation of Listing Rules 5620(a) and 5810(c)(2)(G) by virtue of passing the applicable deadline for holding of its annual general meeting of shareholders for the financial year ended December 31, 2018.

Accordingly, the Company’s securities will be delisted from the Nasdaq Capital Market on April 7, 2020. In accordance with Nasdaq’s procedures set forth in the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5800 Series, the Company intends to appeal Nasdaq’s determination by requesting a hearing (the “Hearing”) before the Hearing Panel (the “Panel”) to seek continued listing. This Hearing request will stay the suspension of the Company’s securities and the filing of a Form 25-NSE pending the Panel’s decision. The Company intends to submit its request to Nasdaq by the deadline of 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time on April 3, 2020.

Previously, the Company received a letter from Nasdaq indicating that the Company’s consolidated closing bid price has been below $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days as of September 25, 2019, and that, therefore, the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which is the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market

Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainty. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” and “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that there can be no assurance actual results or business conditions will not differ materially from those projected or suggested in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Please refer to the risks detailed from time to time in the reports we file with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as well as other filings on Form 10-Q and periodic filings on Form 8-K, for additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless required by law.