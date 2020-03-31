First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Item 5.03

On March 30, 2020, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of First Internet Bancorp (the “Company”) approved amendments to the Company’s Amended and Restated Bylaws (as amended and restated, the “Bylaws”), effective immediately. Article I, Section 1.10 of the Bylaws was amended to clarify the Board’s authority to determine that a meeting of shareholders may be held solely by means of remote communication. The Bylaws, as amended, also include certain other conforming changes to accommodate the remote communications bylaw provision and certain ministerial changes.

The foregoing summary of the Bylaws is qualified by reference to the full text of the Bylaws, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 3.1 hereto and incorporated herein by reference.

3.1 Amended and Restated Bylaws of First Internet Bancorp (as amended effective March 30, 2020) Filed Electronically



First Internet Bancorp Exhibit

EX-3.1 2 tm2013189d2_ex3-1.htm EXHIBIT 3.1 Exhibit 3.1 AMENDED AND RESTATED BYLAWS OF FIRST INTERNET BANCORP (As amended effective March 30,…

