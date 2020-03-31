SEC Filings Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 8.01.

On March 16, 2020, Flotek Industries, Inc. (the “Company”) filed an amendment to its Annual Report on Form 10-K/A. The amendment incorrectly indicated, on the cover page and on page 15, that there were 63,275,372 outstanding shares of Company’s common stock at March 3, 2020. This number incorrectly included treasury shares. The correct number of outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock at March 3, 2020 was 58,951,784.