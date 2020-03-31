Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Files An 8-K Other Events

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01.

On March 16, 2020, Flotek Industries, Inc. (the “Company”) filed an amendment to its Annual Report on Form 10-K/A. The amendment incorrectly indicated, on the cover page and on page 15, that there were 63,275,372 outstanding shares of Company’s common stock at March 3, 2020. This number incorrectly included treasury shares. The correct number of outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock at March 3, 2020 was 58,951,784.
About Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)

Story continues below

Flotek Industries, Inc. is a technology-driven company that develops and supplies oilfield products, services and equipment to the oil, gas and mining industries. The Company has four business segments: Energy Chemistry Technologies, Consumer and Industrial Chemical Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Production Technologies. The Energy Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, manufactures, packages and markets chemicals for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, stimulation and production activities. The Consumer and Industrial Chemicals Technologies segment sources citrus oil domestically and internationally, and is a processor of citrus oils. The Drilling Technologies segment is a provider of downhole drilling tools for use in oilfield, mining, water-well and industrial drilling activities. The Production Technologies segment provides pumping system components, electric submersible pumps, gas separators, production valves and complementary services.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR