SEC Filings NATURALSHRIMP INCORPORATED (OTCMKTS:SHMP) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

NATURALSHRIMP INCORPORATED (OTCMKTS:SHMP) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On June 10, 2020, NaturalShrimp Incorporated (the “Company”) entered into a letter agreement with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC (“Wainwright”) under which Wainwright shall serve as the exclusive agent, advisor or underwriter in an offering (the “Offering”) of securities of the Company (the “Securities”). The terms of such Offering and the Securities issued in connection therewith shall be mutually agreed upon by the Company and Wainwright. Wainwright’s assistance in an Offering will be subject to the satisfactory completion of such investigation and inquiry into the affairs of the Company as Wainwright deems appropriate under the circumstances and to the receipt of all internal approvals of Wainwright in connection with the any proposed transaction. Wainwright’s involvement in an Offering is strictly on a reasonable best efforts basis, and the consummation of an Offering will be subject to, among other things, market conditions. The term of the Agreement begins on June 10, 2020 and ends six (6) months after a registration statement on Form S-1 in connection with an Offering becomes effective with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering to support its facilities expansion, potential strategic acquisitions and for general working capital purposes.