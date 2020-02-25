LIPOCINE INC. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01

Registered Offering

On February 25, 2020, the Company announced a registered offering by the Company of units consisting of common stock (or pre-funded warrants) and warrants to purchase shares of the Company’s common stock. The offering is being made to the Company’s effective shelf registration statement (File No. 333-220942) declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 21, 2017.

On February 25, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the offering. The press release is included as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

December 31, 2019 Cash Balance

As of December 31, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $19.1 million, of which $5 million is in restricted cash.

Lipocine Inc. Exhibit

Lipocine Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on applying its oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men’s and women’s health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate, LPCN 1021, is an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT), designed for twice-a-day dosing and is in Phase III testing. The Company’s additional pipeline candidates include LPCN 1111, an oral testosterone therapy product targeted for once daily dosing, which is in Phase II testing, and LPCN 1107, an oral therapy for the prevention of preterm birth, which is in Phase I testing. These products are based on its Lip’ral promicellar drug delivery technology platform. Lip’ral promicellar technology is a technology based on lipidic compositions, which form an optimal dispersed phase in the gastrointestinal environment for improved absorption of insoluble drugs.