Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On February 25, 2020, we announced our financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019 in the press release attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.
The information in this Item 2.02 and the attached Exhibit 99.1 is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section. The information in this Item 2.02 and the attached Exhibit 99.1 shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
Chimerix, Inc. (Chimerix) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral antivirals. The Company, based on its lipid conjugate technology, has developed its lead compound, brincidofovir (BCV, CMX001), which is in Phase III clinical development. In addition, the Company has an active discovery program focusing on viral targets for which limited or no therapies are available. Brincidofovir is an investigational oral nucleotide analog that has shown spectrum antiviral activity against over five families of double-stranded deoxyribonucleic acid (dsDNA) viruses that affect humans. CMX157, is its second clinical-stage nucleotide analog, uses the same lipid technology as brincidofovir to deliver high intracellular concentrations of the potent antiviral drug, tenofovir. Tenofovir is marketed under the brand name Viread. The Company has discovered, developed and selected a clinical candidate, CMX669, for BK virus and cytomegalovirus.

