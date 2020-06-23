SEC Filings Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

ITEM 8.01

On June 23, 2020, Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating KD033, the Company’s anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein, in patients with metastatic or locally advanced solid tumors.

The full text of the press release is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

(d) Exhibits.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. Exhibit

About Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is an integrated biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules and biologics to address disease areas of various unmet medical needs. The Company is developing product candidates in a number of indications within autoimmune and fibrotic disease, oncology and genetic diseases. Its product pipeline consists of KD025, Tesevatinib and KD034. The Company’s other products include Ribasphere RibaPak, Ribasphere, Qsymia, Tetrabenazine and Valganciclovir. KD025 is an orally available, selective small molecule inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), a molecular target in multiple autoimmune, fibrotic and neurodegenerative diseases. Tesevatinib is an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) designed to block key molecular drivers of tumor growth, metastases and drug resistance. KD034 is the Company’s portfolio of enhanced formulations of trientine hydrochloride for the treatment of Wilson’s disease.