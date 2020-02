LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

On February 6, 2020, the Compensation Committee (“Committee”) of the Board of Directors of Limelight Networks, Inc. (“Limelight”) reviewed the attainment levels for the annual bonus payout with respect to services performed in fiscal year 2019 for participants under Limelight’s Master Executive and Management Bonus Plan, a copy of which was furnished with a Current Report on Form 8-K on May 19, 2009 (the “Plan”). Based on a number of factors, including Limelight’s strong financial performance in the second half of 2019, its record revenue and revenue growth rates in the fourth quarter, achieving important operational metrics, and the increased shareholder value throughout fiscal 2019, the Committee determined that it was in the best interests of Limelight and its shareholders to set payout under the Plan to participants at up to 50% of each participant’s target bonus, payable in equity. Payments will be made in two installments following the release of the financial results for the first and second quarter of 2020. Participants include Limelight’s principal executive officer, principal financial officer, and the other named executive officers. The table below sets forth the maximum amounts to Limelight’s principal executive officer, principal financial officer, and other named executive officers:

