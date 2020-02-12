Inc. (NASDAQ:INCR) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On February 7, 2020, John J. Wiegand submitted his resignation, to be effective February 7, 2020, as Director of Net Element, Inc. (the “Company”). Mr. Wiegand’s decision to resign was not due to any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to its operations, policies or practices. Mr. Wiegand has served on the Board of Directors of the Company since September 3, 2019.