INTELGENX TECHNOLOGIES CORP. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On February 11, 2020, IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (the \”Corporation\”) entered into a warrant indenture (the \”Warrant Indenture\”) with TSX Trust Company (the \”Warrant Agent\”). to the Warrant Indenture, the Corporation issued an aggregate principal amount of CA$8,158,500 of units (\”Units\”) at a price of CA$0.50 per Unit, each of which consists of one share of the Corporation\’s common stock (\”Common Stock\”) and one Common Stock purchase warrant (\”Warrant\”). Each Warrant is exercisable to purchase one share of the Corporation\’s Common Stock (\”Warrant Share\”) at an exercise price of CA$0.75 per Warrant Share, subject to adjustment. The Warrants are immediately exercisable and will expire at 5:00 p.m. (eastern time) on February 11, 2023.

The Warrant Indenture contains customary terms and conditions for the issuance, transfer and exercise of the Warrants and the terms governing actions taken by the Warrant holders and the obligations of the Corporation and the Warrant Agent in relation to the Warrants. The Warrant Indenture provides that in the event there is a subdivision, redivision, reduction, combination, consolidation or other change of the shares of Common Stock into a greater or lesser number of shares of Common Stock or securities of the Corporation, the exercise price of the Warrants and the number of the Warrant Shares issuable upon conversion of the Warrants will be adjusted accordingly.

The foregoing description of the Warrant Indenture does not purport to be complete and is subject to and qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Warrant Indenture, a copy of which is filed herewith as Exhibit 4.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

