On March 24, 2020, HomeStreet, Inc. (“HomeStreet” or the “Company”) announced that the Company has suspended its $25 million share repurchase program and notified its regulators of its intention to rescind its request for non-objection to its regulators for the recently authorized $10 million increase to that repurchase program. As of the close of business on March 19, 2020, the last day before the Company suspended the share repurchase plan, HomeStreet had repurchased 335,360 shares under the current plan at an aggregate cost of approximately $7.9 million. HomeStreet will retain the authority to reinstate the share repurchase program as circumstances warrant.

A press release issued by HomeStreet on March 24, 2020 regarding this additional authorization is included as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.