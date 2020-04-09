LIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition Item 2.02.Results of Operations and Financial Condition

The Registrant issued a Press Release on April 9, 2020 announcing the preliminary results for the third quarter ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the Press Release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Report.

EX-99.1 2 lpth_ex991.htm PRESS RELEASE lpth_ex991 Exhibit 99.1 LightPath Technologies Announces COVID-19 Actions and Preliminary Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal 2020 ORLANDO,…To view the full exhibit click

About LIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies, Inc. is a manufacturer and integrator of families of precision molded aspheric optics, fiber-optic collimator, GRADIUM glass lenses and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and distributes optical components and assemblies utilizing the optical processes and manufacturing technologies. The Company also performs research and development for optical solutions for the traditional optics markets and communications markets. The Company’s products are incorporated into a range of applications by its customers in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors.