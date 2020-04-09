Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On Tuesday, April 7, 2020, we hosted a shareholder update to announce selected annual financial results for the 12 months ending December 31, 2019 and discuss the business of Social Life Network, Inc.’s wholly owned subsidiary, MjLink.com, Inc., which financial results were already published in our Form 10-K filed on March 20, 2020. We issued a press release regarding the shareholder update on April 8th, 2020, which press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1. A replay of the shareholder update call is available to listen at: http://www.socialnetwork.ai/press-releases/social-life-network-and-mjlink-hosted-april-7th-2020-shareholder-update.

The information furnished under this Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Social Life Network, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 wdlf_ex991.htm PRESS RELEASE wdlf_ex991.htmEXHIBIT 99.1 Social Life Network and MjLink Hosted April 7th,…

About Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF)

Social Life Network, Inc. is a technology company. The Company has a network of Websites and applications built on social network platforms. The Company allows business professionals to search, find, share and connect with other business professionals, consumers and their own customers, through a combination use of its free memberships and recurring monthly paid premium subscriptions. It provides industry professionals with go-to social networks and integrated digital marketing tools.