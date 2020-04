Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

On April 9, 2020, Michael W. Wise notified the board of directors (the “Board”) of Luna Innovations Incorporated (the “Company”) of his intent to retire from the Board and to not stand for re-election at the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on May 11, 2020. Mr. Wise has served on the Board since 2011.

On April 9, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing Mr. Wise’s decision to retire. A copy of this press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report. The information contained in the press release furnished as Exhibit 99.1 shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and is not incorporated by reference into any of the Company’s filings under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, whether made before or after the date hereof, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in any such filing.