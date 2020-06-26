SEC Filings Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On June 25, 2020, the stockholders of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (the “Company”) approved an amendment and restatement of the Company’s Amended and Restated 2000 Long-Term Incentive Plan (the “Plan”) to, among other things, increase the number of shares of the Company’s common stock for which awards may be granted under the Plan by 850,000. The terms of the Plan, a copy of which is filed as Appendix B to the Company\’s Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A filed on April 29, 2020, and the description of the Plan contained in Proposal 4 of such proxy statement, are incorporated herein by reference in their entirety.

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On June 25, 2020, the Company held its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”), at which the Company’s stockholders voted on the following matters, which are described in detail in the Company’s Definitive Proxy Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 29, 2020 (the “Proxy Statement”): (i) to elect ten (10) directors to serve on the Company’s Board until the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders or until their successors are duly elected and qualified (“Proposal 1”); (ii) to ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (“Proposal 2”); (iii) to approve, on a non-binding advisory basis, the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers (“Proposal 3”); and (iv) to approve an amendment and restatement of the Plan (“Proposal 4”). At the 2020 Annual Meeting, the holders of 19,752,199 votes of the Company’s common stock were represented in person or by proxy, constituting a quorum.

Set forth below are the final voting results with respect to each of the proposals acted upon at the 2020 Annual Meeting including the number of votes cast for and against (or withheld) and the number of abstentions and broker non-votes with respect to each such proposal.

Proposal 1: Election of Directors

The following ten (10) nominees unanimously recommended by the Board, each of whom were named in the 2020 Proxy Statement, were elected to serve on the Board to hold office until the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders or until their successors are duly elected and qualified, based on the following votes: