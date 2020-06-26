TOFUTTI BRANDS INC. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

ITEM 2.02 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION.

On June 26, 2020, the registrant reported its results of operations for the thirteen weeks ended March 28, 2020. A copy of the press release issued by the registrant in this connection is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1.

The information in this Item in this Current Report on Form 8-K and Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto are being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing.

ITEM 9.01 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS.

(c) Exhibits

Exhibit 99.1 Press Release dated June 26, 2020



About TOFUTTI BRANDS INC. (OTCMKTS:TOFB)

Tofutti Brands Inc. is engaged in the development, production and marketing of TOFUTTI brand non-dairy frozen desserts and other food products. TOFUTTI products are soy-based, non-dairy products, which contain no butterfat, cholesterol or lactose. The Company operates through the segment of development, production and marketing of soy-based, non-dairy frozen desserts, frozen food products and soy-based cheese products. Its non-dairy products include frozen desserts, soy-based cheeses and spreads, and other frozen food products. The Company’s products include TOFUTTI, TOFUTTI CUTIES, TOTALLY VANILLA TOFUTTI CUTIE, YOURS TRULY, TOTALLY FUDGE POPS, CHOCOLATE FUDGE TREATS, COFFEE BREAK TREATS, MOJITO BAR, MARRY ME BARSa, BETTER THAN CREAM CHEESE, TOFUTTI SOY-CHEESE SLICES, BETTER THAN RICOTTA CHEESE, BETTER THAN RICOTTA, TOFUTTI PIZZA PIZZAZ, TOFUTTI BLINTZES, TOFUTTI BETTER THAN CREAM CHEESE and TOFUTTI RAVIOLI.