HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. (NASDAQ:HBP) Files An 8-K Other Events

ITEM 8.01 OTHER EVENTS

Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the Huttig Building Products, Inc. Savings and Profit Sharing Plan (the “Plan”) is filing this current report on Form 8-K to avail itself of an extension to file its Annual Report on Form 11-K for the plan year ended December 31, 2019 (the “Form 11-K”). The Plan is relying on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Order under Section 36 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Modifying Exemptions From the Reporting and Proxy Delivery Requirements for Public Companies dated March 25, 2020 (Release No. 34-88465) (the “Order”).

The operations and business of Huttig Building Products, Inc. (the “Company”), which is the sponsor of the Plan, have experienced disruptions due to the unprecedented conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, including furloughs for many of the Company’s employees during the second fiscal quarter of 2020 to manage costs. In addition, the pandemic has disrupted normal document flows with accounting personnel, legal advisors and others involved in the preparation and review of the Report. Specifically, the Plan is relying on the Order due to limited availability of key Company personnel and disrupted processes due to the global pandemic, which has caused delays in the financial statement preparation and review. The Plan anticipates it will file its Annual Report by July 17, 2020, and in any case no later than 45 days after the original June 29, 2020 due date for the Form 11-K.

About HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. (NASDAQ:HBP)

Huttig Building Products, Inc. is a domestic distributor of millwork, building materials and wood products used principally in residential construction and in home improvement, remodeling and repair work. The Company purchases from manufacturers and distributes its products through approximately 26 wholesale distribution centers serving over 41 states. The Company’s distribution centers sell principally to building materials dealers, national buying groups, home centers and industrial users, including makers of manufactured homes. The Company’s products are organized into three categories: millwork, which includes doors, windows, molding, stair parts and columns; general building products, which include composite decking, connectors, fasteners, house wrap, roofing products and insulation, and wood products, which include engineered wood products, such as floor systems, as well as wood panels and lumber.