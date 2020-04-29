LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On March 25, 2020, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) issued an order (Release No. 34-88465) (the “SEC Order”) granting exemptions from specified provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (“Exchange Act”), and certain rules thereunder. The SEC Order provides conditional relief to public companies that are unable to timely comply with their filing obligations as a result of the coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic. The SEC Order provides that a registrant subject to the reporting requirements of Exchange Act Section 13(a) or 15(d), and any person required to make any filings with respect to such registrant, is exempt from any requirement to file or furnish materials with the Commission under Exchange Act Sections 13(a), 13(f), 13(g), 14(a), 14(c), 14(f), 15(d) and Regulations 13A, Regulation 13D-G (except for those provisions mandating the filing of Schedule 13D or amendments to Schedule 13D), 14A, 14C and 15D, and Exchange Act Rules 13f-1, and 14f-1, as applicable, if certain conditions are satisfied.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (“we” or the “Company”) has taken steps to reduce the number of personnel physically present at our corporate headquarters and management attention has been focused on modification of manufacturing operations to permit social distancing, the health and safety of the Company’s employees, cost-cutting measures (including a reduction in force and salary reductions) and cash conservation efforts. Management’s focus on these activities and measures has, in turn, delayed the Company’s ability to prepare its proxy statement for its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. As a result and in reliance on the SEC Order as well as Compliance and Disclosure Interpretation 104.18, dated April 6, 2020, we will file the Company’s proxy statement for its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, including the material that is to be incorporated into Part III of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, within 45 days after the April 29, 2020 date when this information would have otherwise been due (or an amendment to our Annual Report on Form 10-K to include such Part III information within such 45 day period). The Company timely filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 on March 12, 2020.

Below is a description of certain risks regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operations.

The COVID-19 global pandemicoutbreak has begun to cause disruptions in our business that are expected to continue for an indefinite period of time.

We, like many companies around the world, have begun experiencing negative effects on our revenues and operations as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic. The significant geographic spread of the pandemic has adversely affected the global economy and has begun to manifest in reduced demand for our products, many of which are used in elective procedures.

Since March 31, 2020, our revenues have continued to be lower than in recent periods. We currently expect the impact on our revenues to continue for the rest of this year, but it is difficult to estimate by how much, due to the uncertainty of the duration and severity of the pandemic. In addition, a recession resulting from the spread of COVID-19 could materially affect our revenues, our business and the value of our common stock.

In addition to reduced revenues, we have experienced other adverse impacts to our business, including, but not limited to, the full or partial closure of many of our sales offices, significant restrictions on our employees’ ability to travel, prohibitions or limitations on our sales representatives’ access to customers, a reduction in our manufacturing capacity in order to allow more physical distance between employees to reduce the potential for spread of the disease, and delays in our clinical trial for XenoSure in China. While we expect the impacts of COVID-19 to have an adverse effect on our business, financial condition and results of operations, we are unable to predict the extent or nature of these impacts at this time.

Disclaimer on Forward-Looking Statements

This current report on Form 8-K contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements regarding the Company’s business that are not historical facts may be “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current, preliminary expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted. These risks and uncertainties include risks and uncertainties included under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by its subsequent filings with the SEC, all of which are available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://www.lemaitre.com and on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date they were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of medical devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. The Company and its subsidiaries develop, manufacture and market medical devices and implants used primarily in the field of vascular surgery. It operates in the design, marketing, sales and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease industry segment. The Company’s product lines include valvulotomes, balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic vascular patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, prosthetic vascular grafts, biologic vascular grafts and powered phlebectomy devices. Its portfolio of peripheral vascular devices consists of brand name products that are used in arteries and veins outside of the heart, including the Expandable LeMaitre Valvulotome, the Pruitt F3 Carotid Shunt, VascuTape Radiopaque Tape and the XenoSure biologic patch.