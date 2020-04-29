SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP. (NYSE:SAR) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01.

As of April 24, 2020, we entered into a fourth amendment to our senior secured revolving credit facility with Madison Capital Funding LLC to, among other things, (1) permit certain amendments related to the Paycheck Protection Program (“Permitted PPP Amendment”) to Loan Asset Documents; (2) exclude certain debt and interest amounts allowed by the Permitted PPP Amendments from certain calculations related to Net Leverage Ratio, Interest Coverage Ratio and EBITDA; and (3) exclude such Permitted PPP Amendments from constituting a Material Modification.

Capitalized terms under this Item 1.01, unless otherwise defined herein, have the meaning ascribed to them under our senior secured revolving credit facility with Madison Capital Funding LLC, as amended. The foregoing description of the amendment to the credit facility does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the amendment to the credit facility attached hereto as Exhibit 10.1.

The information set forth in Item 1.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated herein by reference.

(d) Exhibits

10.1 Amendment No. 4 to Credit, Security and Management Agreement, dated April 24, 2020, by and among Saratoga Investment Funding LLC, Saratoga Investment Corp., Saratoga Investment Advisors, LLC, Madison Capital Funding LLC and U.S. Bank National Association



About SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP. (NYSE:SAR)

