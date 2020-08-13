LEATT CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

ITEM 2.02

On August 13, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. A copy of the press release, which the Company is furnishing to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) is attached as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated by reference herein.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Current Report on Form 8-K, the information contained in this Report and the exhibit attached hereto shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall such information or such exhibits be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

The information set forth in Item 2.02 above is incorporated by reference herein.

(d) Exhibits.

Leatt Corp Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 exhibit99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Leatt Corp: Exhibit 99.1 – Filed by newsfilecorp.com Leatt Corp Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results Revenues increase 32% to $6.9 million; net income up 815% Strong demand for \”Head-to-Toe\” protective products CAPE TOWN,…

About LEATT CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:LEAT)

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets and distributes personal protective equipment for participants in various forms of motor sports and leisure activities, including riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), as well as racing car drivers. The Company sells its products to customers across the world, through a network of distributors and retailers. It also acts as the original equipment manufacturer for neck braces sold by other international brands. The Company’s products are based on the Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system, designed to prevent devastating injuries to the cervical spine and neck. The Company’s products include Leatt-Brace, Leatt Helmet Range and Leatt Body Armor Range. The Company also sells clothing and outerwear. Its hydration systems include Hydration Ultra 750 HF and Hydration Pack GPX Race HF 2.0.