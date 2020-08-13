Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
On August 13, 2020, Sypris Solutions, Inc. (the “Company”) announced its financial results for the second quarter ended July 5, 2020. The full text of the press release is set forth in Exhibit 99 hereto. The Company has also released certain supplemental financial information that can be accessed through the Company’s website at http://www.sypris.com.
The information in this Form 8-K and the attached Exhibit is being furnished to Item 2.02 “Results of Operations and Financial Condition” and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.
Section 7 – Regulation FD
Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.
The information in this Form 8-K and the attached Exhibit as well as the supplemental information referenced above is being furnished to Item 7.01 “Regulation FD Disclosure” and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.
Section 9 – Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
Exhibit Number Description of Exhibit
Press release issued August 13, 2020.
SYPRIS SOLUTIONS INC Exhibit
EX-99 2 a52265568ex99.htm EXHIBIT 99 Exhibit 99 Sypris Reports Second Quarter Results Sypris Electronics Sales up 28%; Gross Profit Up 73% LOUISVILLE,…
About Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR)
Sypris Solutions, Inc. (Sypris) is a provider of outsourced services and specialty products. The Company offers a range of manufacturing, engineering, design and other technical services. The Company operates through two segments: Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. Sypris Technologies segment, which consists of Sypris Technologies, Inc. and its subsidiaries, is engaged in the sale of goods and manufacturing services to customers in the market for truck components and assemblies and from the sale of products to the energy and chemical markets. Sypris Electronics segment, which consists of Sypris Electronics, LLC and its subsidiary, is engaged in the sale of manufacturing services, technical services and products to customers in the market for aerospace and defense electronics. The Sypris Electronics is organized in three business lines: Information Security Solutions (ISS), Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS), and Cyber Security and Analytics (Cyber).
