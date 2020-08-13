SEC Filings Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On August 13, 2020, Sypris Solutions, Inc. (the “Company”) announced its financial results for the second quarter ended July 5, 2020. The full text of the press release is set forth in Exhibit 99 hereto. The Company has also released certain supplemental financial information that can be accessed through the Company’s website at http://www.sypris.com.

Section 7 – Regulation FD

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

