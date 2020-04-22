Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

Emclaire Financial Corp (the “Company”) has prepared a slide presentation to be used at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders on April 22, 2020. The slide presentation is filed as Exhibit 99.1 hereto to Regulation FD and is incorporated by reference herein. The slide presentation has also been posted to the Company’s website, www.emclairefinancial.com, under the Events and Presentations tab.

The presentation attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 is being furnished to this Item 7.01 and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and it shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or under the Exchange Act, whether made before or after the date hereof, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

EMCLAIRE FINANCIAL CORP Exhibit

About Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF)

Emclaire Financial Corp is a financial holding company. The Company provides a range of retail and commercial financial products and services to customers in western Pennsylvania through its subsidiary bank, The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton (the Bank). The Company also provides real estate settlement services through its subsidiary, Emclaire Settlement Services, LLC (the Title Company). The Bank’s primary business consists of attracting deposits from the public and investing the funds in real estate loans secured by liens on residential and commercial property, consumer loans, commercial business loans, marketable securities and interest-earning deposits. It offers a range of deposit account products to both consumer and commercial deposit customers, including time deposits, noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts, savings deposits and money market accounts. The Bank operates through a network of approximately 10 retail branch offices.