INSEEGO CORP. (NASDAQ:INSG) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02.

The information in “Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition” of this Current Report on Form 8-K and in Exhibit 99.1, attached hereto, is furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section. It may be incorporated by reference in a filing under the Exchange Act or the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, only if such subsequent filing specifically references such disclosure in this Form 8-K.

On March 11, 2020, Inseego Corp. issued a press release containing preliminary financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

(d) Exhibits.