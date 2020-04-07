LAKE SHORE BANCORP, inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

(b) On April 7, 2020, the Board of Directors of Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) announced that Mr. Kevin M. Sanvidge will succeed Mr. Gary W. Winger as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company and Lake Shore Savings Bank (the “Bank”) effective at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders, to be held on May 20, 2020. At that time, Mr. Sanvidge will also succeed Mr. Winger as Chairman of the Board of Directors for Lake Shore, MHC (the “MHC”), the mutual holding company that holds 61.4% of the Company’s outstanding common stock. Mr. Winger, who has served on the Board since 1997, will be stepping down as a director on May 20, 2020 due to reaching the mandatory retirement age. Mr. Winger has served as the Chairman of the Board since 2013, and over his tenure as a director has served on the following board committees: Compensation, Governance and Nominating, Asset Liability and Loan. He is a principal of Compass Consulting, Inc., a firm that provides consulting services in the area of higher education. Mr. Winger stepped down as the interim Vice President of Administrative Services at Corning Community College in June 2019 and previously served as the Dean of Administration and Development and Chief Financial and Development Officer of Jamestown Community College for 27 years.

Mr. Sanvidge has served on the Board of Directors since 2012, has served as the Vice Chairman of the Board for the Company and the MHC since May 2018, is the current Chairman of the Compensation Committee and is a member of the Governance and Nominating Committee. Mr. Sanvidge is retired from his position as Chief Executive Officer and Administrative Director of the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency (“IDA”), a position he held from June 2014 until December 2017. He was previously the Executive Vice President of Administration and Supply Chain at Cliffstar Corporation in Dunkirk, New York, a private label juice and beverage manufacturer, a position he held from 2006 until 2012.

