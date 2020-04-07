Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01

Bank of Marin Bancorp (Nasdaq: BMRC), parent company of Bank of Marin, announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Russell A. Colombo, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Tani Girton will discuss its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 in an earnings call via webcast on Monday, April 20, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. PT/ 11:30 a.m. ET. Results will be released before the earnings call on Monday, April 20, 2020.
Investors will have the opportunity to listen to the webcast online through Bank of Marin’s website at https://www.bankofmarin.com>under “Investor Relations.” To listen to the webcast live, please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available at the same website location shortly after the call.
The Press Release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.
Section 9 – Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Exhibit
About Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (Bancorp) is the holding company for Bank of Marin (the Bank). The Company’s customer base is made up of business and personal banking relationships from the communities near the branch office locations. Its business banking focus is on small to medium-sized businesses, professionals and not-for-profit organizations. The Company operates through approximately 20 offices in Marin, Sonoma, San Francisco, Napa and Alameda counties, with a focus on supporting the local communities. It makes international banking services available to its customers indirectly through other financial institutions, with whom it has correspondent banking relationships. It offers a range of commercial and retail deposit and lending programs. Its lending categories include commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction financing, consumer loans and home equity lines of credit. It also offers Wealth Management and Trust Services (WMTS).

