Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

The registrants are furnishing this Current Report on Form 8-K to make publicly available an investor presentation prepared by Ferrellgas, L.P., a direct subsidiary of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. A copy of the investor presentation is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated by reference in this Item 7.01.

The information contained in this Item 7.01 and in the accompanying Exhibit 99.1 are deemed to be “furnished” and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Exchange Act or the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Ferrellgas Investor Presentation, April 2020.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. is engaged in the retail distribution of propane and related equipment sales, and midstream operations, which include crude oil logistics. The Company’s segments include propane and related equipment sales, midstream operations-crude oil logistics, and corporate and other. The propane and related equipment sales segment consists of the distribution of propane and related equipment and supplies. The midstream operations-crude oil logistics segment is engaged in providing crude oil transportation and logistics services. The corporate and other segment includes midstream operations-water solutions. The Company’s two subsidiaries include Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp. and the operating partnership. Its general partner performs all management functions for the Company and holds general partner interest in Ferrellgas Partners and the operating partnership. It is a distributor of propane and related equipment and supplies to customers in the United States.