LABOR SMART INC. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On February 12, 2021, the Registrant issued a press release, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Exibit 99.1 Press release dated February 12, 2021



Labor Smart, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99 2 ltnc-20210212_8kex99z1.htm EX-99 Labor SMART,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About LABOR SMART INC. (OTCMKTS:LTNC)

Labor Smart, Inc. provides temporary blue-collar staffing services. The Company supplies general laborers on demand to the light industries, skilled trades’ people, and general laborers to commercial construction industries. The Company offers temporary labor help in various fields, such as construction, restoration, hospitality, events, retail, manufacturing, warehousing and demolition. The Company has operations in various locations, such as Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Birmingham, Alabama; Charlotte, North Carolina; Decatur, Georgia; Indianapolis, Indiana; Jacksonville, Florida; Knoxville, Tennessee; Louisville, Kentucky; Mobile, Alabama; Nashville, Tennessee; New Orleans, Louisiana; Orlando, Florida; Panama City, Florida; Pensacola, Florida, and Savannah, Georgia.