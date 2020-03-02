SEC Filings KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC. (TSE:KFS) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

ITEM 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On March 2, 2020, Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing the availability of a letter to its shareholders (the “Letter”). A copy of the press release and a copy of the Letter are furnished as Exhibit 99.1 and Exhibit 99.2, respectively, to this Current Report on Form 8-K. A copy of the Letter can also be found on the Company’s website by following either of the following links: http://bit.ly/kfs2018 or http://kingsway-financial.com/new/wp-content/investorRelations/2018 Annual Letter to Shareholders of Kingsway Financial Services Inc..pdf.

The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K provided under this Item 7.01 and Exhibit 99.1 and Exhibit 99.2 attached hereto is being furnished to, and shall not be deemed “filed” with, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or incorporated by reference into the Company’s filings under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

ITEM 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Exhibit Description