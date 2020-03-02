CELSIUS HOLDINGS, INC. (OTCMKTS:CELH) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01



Celsius Holdings, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ea119149ex99-1_celsius.htm CELSIUS HOLDINGS,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About CELSIUS HOLDINGS, INC. (OTCMKTS:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the development, marketing, sale and distribution of functional calorie-burning fitness beverages under the Celsius brand name. The Company’s product range includes Sparkling Grape Rush, Sparkling Watermelon, Sparkling Orange, Sparkling Wild Berry, Sparkling Cola, Raspberry Acai Green Tea, Peach Mango Green Tea, Flo Fusion Orange and Flo Fusion Berry. The Company’s products are sweetened with sucralose, which is suitable for consumers whose sugar intake is restricted. The Company’s Celsius brand uses ingredients and supplements, such as green tea (EGCG), ginger, calcium, chromium, B vitamins and vitamin C. The Company outsources the manufacturing process to third-party co-packers. It provides co-packers with flavors, ingredient blends, cans and other raw materials for its beverages purchased by it from various suppliers. It sells Celsius brand across retail segments, which include supermarkets and convenience stores.