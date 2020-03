SEC Filings Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k - Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On February 27, 2020, our Board of Directors (the “Board”), appointed Chad B. Johnson to serve as an additional director to fill an existing vacancy on the Board. Mr. Johnson will initially serve on the Board’s Audit Committee.

The Board and its Governance, Compensation and Nominating Committee considered Mr. Johnson for appointment to the nomination and evaluation procedures for substitute nominees set forth in the previously announced Cooperation Agreement dated May 17, 2018 with Nick Swenson, Air T, Inc., and Groveland Capital LLC (the “Cooperation Agreement”), the text of which is provided as Exhibit 10.1 to this report and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.