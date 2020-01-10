SEC Filings KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC. (TSE:KFS) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing By ME Staff 8-k -

KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC. (TSE:KFS) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

ITEM 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On January 6, 2020, Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (the “Company”) was notified by the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) that the Company was not in compliance with Section 302 of the NYSE Listed Company Manual because the Company did not hold an annual meeting of shareholders during its fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.