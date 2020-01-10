CHROMADEX CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CDXC) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

(b) On January 7, 2020, it was agreed that Lisa Bratkovich would no longer serve as the Chief Marketing Officer of ChromaDex Corporation (the “Company”), effective January 10, 2020. Ms. Bratkovich entered into an agreement (the “Separation Agreement”) with the Company regarding her separation from the Company whereby she will receive (a) continuation of her base salary for 12 months, (b) accelerated vesting of time-based equity that would have otherwise become vested by the one-year anniversary of the termination date and a period of three years after the termination date to exercise any vested stock options and (c) payment of COBRA group health insurance premiums for up to 12 months. The Separation Agreement contains a mutual non-disparagement obligation and a standard release of claims on the part of Ms. Bratkovich.
Megan Jordan, who joined the Company in August 2019 as Chief Communications Officer, will assume the additional role of Senior Vice President of Global Marketing, and will continue to report directly to Robert Fried, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer.
The foregoing description of the terms of the Separation Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Separation Agreement, a copy of which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as an exhibit to the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
Chromadex Corporation and its subsidiaries ChromaDex, Inc., ChromaDex Analytics, Inc. and Spherix Consulting, Inc. provide research and quality-control products and services to the natural products industry. The Company allows its business units to discover, acquire, develop and commercialize ingredient technologies that address the dietary supplement, food, beverage, skin care and pharmaceutical markets. The Company operates through three segments: Ingredients, which develops, supplies and commercializes ingredient technologies; Core standards and contract services, which supplies phytochemical reference standards, which are small quantities of plant-based compounds used to research an array of attributes, reference materials and related contract services, and Scientific and regulatory consulting, which provides scientific and regulatory consulting to the clients in the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries to manage health and regulatory risks.

