CHROMADEX CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CDXC) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
Chromadex Corporation and its subsidiaries ChromaDex, Inc., ChromaDex Analytics, Inc. and Spherix Consulting, Inc. provide research and quality-control products and services to the natural products industry. The Company allows its business units to discover, acquire, develop and commercialize ingredient technologies that address the dietary supplement, food, beverage, skin care and pharmaceutical markets. The Company operates through three segments: Ingredients, which develops, supplies and commercializes ingredient technologies; Core standards and contract services, which supplies phytochemical reference standards, which are small quantities of plant-based compounds used to research an array of attributes, reference materials and related contract services, and Scientific and regulatory consulting, which provides scientific and regulatory consulting to the clients in the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries to manage health and regulatory risks.