CVR ENERGY, INC. (NYSE:CVI) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

CVR ENERGY, INC. (NYSE:CVI) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

On January 10, 2020, CVR Energy, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing the pricing of its $1.0 billion private placement (the “Private Offering”) under Rule 144A and Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), of $600 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.250% senior unsecured notes due 2025 and $400 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.750% senior unsecured notes due 2028 (collectively, the “Notes”). The full text of the press release announcing the pricing of the Private Offering is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.
The information furnished in this Current Report on Form 8-K to Item 7.01, including the information contained in Exhibit 99.1, shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which the offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state. The Notes will not initially be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration under the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits
The following exhibits are being “furnished” as part of this Current Report on Form 8-K:
CVR ENERGY INC Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 a2020pricingofprivateo1.htm EX-99.1 DocumentExhibit 99.1CVR Energy Announces Pricing of $1.0 Billion Private Placement of 5.250% Senior Notes due 2025 and 5.750% Senior Notes due 2028SUGAR LAND,…
To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About CVR ENERGY, INC. (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc. (CVR Energy) is a holding company. The Company engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing through its holdings in CVR Refining LP (CVR Refining or the Refining Partnership) and CVR Partners LP (CVR Partners or the Nitrogen Fertilizer Partnership). It operates under two business segments: petroleum (the petroleum and related businesses operated by the Refining Partnership) and nitrogen fertilizer (the nitrogen fertilizer business operated by the Nitrogen Fertilizer Partnership). The Company’s Refining Partnership is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer of transportation fuels. Its Nitrogen Fertilizer Partnership produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea and ammonium nitrate (UAN) and ammonia. The petroleum business consists of a coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas and a crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. The nitrogen fertilizer business consists of UAN and ammonia products.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR