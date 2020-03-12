SEC Filings MID-CON ENERGY PARTNERS, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

MID-CON ENERGY PARTNERS, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01

On March 11, 2020, Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (the “Partnership”) issued a press release announcing that it will release financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, after the market close on Thursday, March 12, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information disclosed in this Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), or otherwise subject to the liabilities under that section, nor shall they be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.