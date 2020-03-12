MID-CON ENERGY PARTNERS, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
On March 11, 2020, Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (the “Partnership”) issued a press release announcing that it will release financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, after the market close on Thursday, March 12, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and is incorporated herein by reference.
The information disclosed in this Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), or otherwise subject to the liabilities under that section, nor shall they be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.
Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP is engaged in the ownership, acquisition, exploitation and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America, with a focus on enhanced oil recovery (EOR). The Company’s properties are located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in over five areas: Southern Oklahoma; Northeastern Oklahoma; parts of Oklahoma, Colorado and Texas within the Hugoton; Texas Gulf Coast, and Texas within the Eastern Shelf of the Permian. The Company operates approximately 100% of its properties, as calculated on a barrel of oil equivalent (Boe) basis, through its affiliate, Mid-Con Energy Operating, LLC (Mid-Con Energy Operating). The Company designs and manages the development, recompletion or work-over for all of the wells it operates and supervises operation and maintenance activities. Mid-Con Energy Operating provides the Company with management, administrative and operational services under a services agreement.
