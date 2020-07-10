SEMILEDS CORPORATION (NASDAQ:LEDS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

SemiLEDs Corp Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 leds-ex991_6.htm EX-99.1 leds-ex991_6.htm Exhibit 99.1 SemiLEDs Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Hsinchu,…

About SEMILEDS CORPORATION (NASDAQ:LEDS)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips and LED components. The Company’s products are used primarily for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial and residential lighting. Its LED chips may also be used in specialty industrial applications, such as ultraviolet (UV), curing of polymers, LED light therapy in medical/cosmetic applications, counterfeit detection, LED lighting for horticulture applications, architectural lighting and entertainment lighting. The Company produces a range of blue, white, green and UV LED chips, including its Enhanced Vertical (EV) LED product series, ranging from chip sizes of approximately 380 microns (um) by 380um to 1,520um by 1,520um. It designs, assembles and sells lighting fixtures and systems for general lighting applications, including commercial, residential and industrial lighting. Its lighting products consist primarily of LED luminaries and LED retrofits.