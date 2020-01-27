CirTran Corporation (OTCMKTS:CIRC) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

CIRTRAN CORP Exhibit

EX-10.55 2 ex10-55.htm Exhibit 10.55 EXCLUSIVE MANUFACTURING AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT THIS EXCLUSIVE MANUFACTURING AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT (the “Agreement”) is made and entered into this 30th day of December,…

About CirTran Corporation (OTCMKTS:CIRC)

CirTran Corporation is a contract manufacturing company. The Company provides complete product development and manufacturing services for a range of business sectors, which include beverages, retail products, media services, printed circuit board assembly, manufacturing services, cables, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) manufacturing and volume fabrication. The Company, through Racore Technology Corporation, offers engineering and design services. The Company offers engineering and design services to get user’s concept designed, documented and ready for prototype and production for electronic engineering design, printed circuit board and wiring harness, among others. It produces prototypes and small pre-production samples. The Company provides product containers from custom boxes with colorful graphics, bubble pack carded packaging for big box retail displays, and custom made bottles, cans and jars.