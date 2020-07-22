Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02



KEWAUNEE SCIENTIFIC CORP /DE/ Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 d908433dex991.htm EX-99.1 EX-99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Kewaunee Scientific Reports Results for Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Exchange: NASDAQ (KEQU) Contact: Donald T. Gardner III 704/871-3274 STATESVILLE,…

About Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation is engaged in the design, manufacture and installation of laboratory, healthcare and technical furniture products. The Company’s products include steel, wood and laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services. It operates through two segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic business segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, worksurfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures. The International business segment provides facility design, engineering, construction and project management from the planning stage through testing and commissioning of laboratories.